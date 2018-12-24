Maurizio Sarri keen to cut out Chelsea mistakes against Watford

Maurizio Sarri wants Chelsea to learn from their mistakes when they face Watford

Maurizio Sarri will show his Chelsea players a video of their defeat to Leicester in a bid to cut out costly mistakes in future.

Jamie Vardy scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea lost to Leicester on Saturday and Sarri will speak to his players collectively and individually ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Watford - live on Sky.

Watford vs Chelsea Live on

"Of course, we will prepare a video about the match," said Sarri.

"For every match, we prepare a video after the match. We will prepare individual videos, the individual mistakes.

"I want to speak with the group first of all, then I want to speak with three, four, five players. I don't know how many at the moment.

2:58 Highlights from Leicester's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Highlights from Leicester's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

"Of course we have to do everything just in order to avoid the same problem in the future.

"The [Watford] match is difficult, we know very well. We have to study very well these kinds of opponents."

In particular, Sarri is looking for a positive response to the Leicester defeat when they face Watford, something he felt he did not get when they fell behind to Leicester.

"I think now the most important thing is our reaction after the match," added the Italian.

"In the match, the reaction was not in the right way. Now we have to think about the reaction after the match, just in order to prepare in the right way the next match."

1:43 Maurizio Sarri described his team's reaction to conceding a goal against Leicester as 'strange', and admitted he has 'problems' to solve. Maurizio Sarri described his team's reaction to conceding a goal against Leicester as 'strange', and admitted he has 'problems' to solve.

Alvaro Morata should return to boost Chelsea's forward line at Vicarage Road, with Sarri expecting the Spain striker to recover from knee trouble.

Asked if Morata would be ready to face the Hornets, Sarri added: "I think so, I think he will be able to play."