Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri welcomes 'fantastic' Premier League winter schedule

0:57 Maurizio Sarri says he is relishing the 'fantastic' winter schedule in the Premier League Maurizio Sarri says he is relishing the 'fantastic' winter schedule in the Premier League

Maurizio Sarri says he is relishing the intense nature of the Premier League's winter schedule, but warns it is "very difficult" to play every three days.

While other major European leagues, such as La Liga and the Bundesliga, are enjoying a winter break, the Premier League fixtures are coming thick and fast.

Sarri: Time to decide Hazard future

Sky Live: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Chelsea are halfway through a run of four league matches in 12 days but Sarri, who had never managed outside Italy until this season, says it is "fantastic".

C Palace vs Chelsea Live on

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Sarri said: "I like to play in the Christmas days. I think it's very difficult to play every three days.

"This season we had a very unusual pre-season. I have no experience of this kind of pre-season. Then we had three weeks of working, then from the end of August we started to play every three days.

"So we have no time for training, we have no time for improving the team, we have no time for improving single players.

"So I think it's very difficult to play here, but I think it's fantastic."

3:31 As Eden Hazard hit his 100th goal for Chelsea, take a look at some of the best goals the Belgian has scored since arriving at Stamford Bridge As Eden Hazard hit his 100th goal for Chelsea, take a look at some of the best goals the Belgian has scored since arriving at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and Sarri admits he is wary of the Eagles after they stunned champions Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend.

Asked whether he was thinking about altering his plans for Palace after that result, he said: "Maybe. For the first time against City, they played 4-5-1. Usually they pay with a 4-4-2. I think we can repeat the 4-5-1 they played against City.

"They are really very dangerous because in the last three matches at home they were able to not concede a goal to the opponents.

"They are very dangerous on the counter attacks, so for us they are a very dangerous team."

0:57 Sarri wants to resolve Eden Hazard's future as soon as possible after the playmaker said he will make a decision at the end of the season Sarri wants to resolve Eden Hazard's future as soon as possible after the playmaker said he will make a decision at the end of the season

Sarri also had praise for Palace boss Roy Hodgson, who worked in Serie A with Inter Milan and Udinese while the Chelsea boss was working in the minor Italian leagues.

He said: "He was and is a very good coach. I remember him in Italy in Inter and the second time in Udine.

"I remember very well and he was a very good coach. I saw his team during the season and they are improving a lot I think."