Jorginho exclusive: Mum helped me choose Chelsea over Manchester City

Jorginho has impressed for Chelsea

Jorginho has revealed how his mum played a key role in him choosing to join Chelsea over Manchester City in the summer.

City looked to be the favourites to sign the midfielder as they pursued him during the transfer window. However, Jorginho eventually reunited with his former Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Asked about the move, he said: "A lot of things happen and then, of course, it comes down to preferences. I'm really happy with my choice to be here at Chelsea…what's happened has happened and I'm happy to be there now.

2:55 Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"My mum was a big influence in me coming here. Every decision, I speak to my mum and this one was the same. My mum has always been by my side for every decision I take."

Jorginho has quickly settled at Chelsea, starting 19 of 20 Premier League matches, and says the move has been helped by having Sarri in the dugout.

"I think it is easier for me because I know how he works and I know what he wants from me on the pitch. It has made me coming here easier," he said.

"I think he has already changed a lot. You can see that on the pitch, we've improved but there is still room for improvement. We need to keep going, keep improving but keep our feet on the ground and who knows, hopefully we'll be able to win something."

Jorginho challenges Andros Townsend for possession

While Jorginho has impressed for Chelsea, it is Eden Hazard who has been their star player this season.

Hazard has scored 12 goals and has been playing in a "false-nine" position for Chelsea in recent weeks.

"With the potential he has, if he wants, he can be the best in the world," said Jorginho. "In the new role he's playing, he can score more goals in the position he has and he has the potential to do so."