Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri praises rising star Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea's academy in 2007

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has told Callum Hudson-Odoi he has the potential to be one of Europe's best players.

Bayern Munich and other top clubs around Europe have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old, whose Chelsea contract expires in 18 months.

The Bundesliga club had an offer of more than £20m rejected for Hudson-Odoi, with the club telling Bayern they value the England Under-19 international at closer to £40m.

Sarri said: "He [Hudson-Odoi] is a very good player, the potential is there for becoming a great player, and now he has to improve.

"He has to improve, I think, in movement without the ball. As a winger, he has to improve in the defensive phase, but he has the potential to become a very important player, not only for English football I think but for European football."

Hudson-Odoi made his first Premier League appearance of the season as a substitute at Watford on Boxing Day, only to suffer a hamstring injury.

He has made five Europa League appearances, scoring one goal so far.

But while Sarri praised the forward, he admitted the struggle to balance winning with promoting young talent at Chelsea.

Asked if young players, like Hudson-Odoi, need to be more patient, Sarri said: "Also the fans sometimes, also the club sometimes, and so I am in the middle. I have to win.

"It's not easy at this level to take the young players from the academy and he's ready to play, not only here, everywhere in Europe.

"We are lucky because we have [Ethan] Ampadu, we have [Andreas] Christensen, we have Odoi. We are really very lucky, or the academy is very good."

Whether Hudson-Odoi is fit to face Southampton on Wednesday remains to be seen.

Olivier Giroud injured his ankle in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on December 30

The ankle injury to Olivier Giroud means Alvaro Morata is expected to start up front against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Eden Hazard could revert to the 'false nine' role he played for four successive Premier League games prior to the win against Crystal Palace.

However, injuries to Pedro [hamstring], Ruben Loftus-Cheek [back] and Hudson-Odoi mean he may have to play in his preferred left wing role.

Sarri also feels he has no need to recall Michy Batshuayi from Valencia or Tammy Abraham from Aston Villa, despite Giroud's injury.

The Italian added: "At the moment I don't need another striker. We have Morata and Hazard can play very well in this position as we have seen."

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas also missed the win at Palace with a neck injury.