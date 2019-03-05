Pedro reveals Chelsea players demanded form had to change after embarrassing defeats

Pedro is enjoying his most productive season his arriving in England

Chelsea's own players demanded they sort out their form after embarrassing losses to Manchester City and Bournemouth, Pedro has revealed.

Maurizio Sarri was said to have only a few games to save his job after the sorry Blues were beaten 6-0 at Manchester City less than a fortnight after Bournemouth put four past them. A limp 2-0 FA Cup exit to Manchester United did little to help matters.

But since then, a narrow Carabao Cup final penalty shoot-out defeat and two London derby wins over Tottenham and Fulham have restored some of the optimism around Stamford Bridge - and the Blues could find themselves ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United in the top four if they win their game in hand against Brighton.

Wolves are Sunday's visitors to Stamford Bridge and will hope to derail that bid for Champions League qualification live on Sky Sports, but Pedro said he and his team-mates have ensured the Blues are only looking up after their dismal run of form.

Pedro's most recent goal came in a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Tottenham last week

Speaking about his reaction after the heavy losses to Manchester City and Bournemouth, he told Sky Sports: "We said 'this is enough'. I spoke during the week about the situation [with my team-mates], but now we're all focusing on reaching the top four.

"It's the most important thing for us until the end, to try to win every game. They're all finals because it's so important to get points, try to win every game and if not, it's going to be so difficult to qualify."

Despite Chelsea's up-and-down form, Pedro himself has enjoyed his most productive season to date in England, netting eight times in 16 Premier League starts, and threatening to reach double figures for the first time since 2014.

Pedro's league record Season Club Games Goals 2018/19 Chelsea 23 8 2017/18 Chelsea 31 4 2016/17 Chelsea 35 9 2015/16 Chelsea 29 7 2014/15 Barcelona 35 6 2013/14 Barcelona 37 15 2012/13 Barcelona 28 7 2011/12 Barcelona 29 5 2010/11 Barcelona 33 13 2009/10 Barcelona 34 12 2008/09 Barcelona 6 0 2007/08 Barcelona 2 0

He said: "It's probably the best form I've been in. Maurizio is very clear with his ideas and that's good for me because I run, press high and recover the ball. I stay close to the target to score goals and help my team - that's good.

"I speak with him a lot about my role on the pitch and I'm comfortable playing high, and I like it."

Will his form be enough to keep the 31-year-old at Stamford Bridge beyond his current contract in 2020, should Chelsea look to extend his stay?

"I've always said I'm happy here with my team-mates," he said. "I am happy with them, the supporters, the city, it's good - but you never know."