Chelsea appeal transfer ban imposed by FIFA

Chelsea were handed a two-window transfer ban for breaching FIFA transfer rules

FIFA has confirmed it has received Chelsea's appeal against their transfer ban, though no decision has been taken on freezing the sanction during the legal process.

Chelsea previously said they "categorically refute the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee", and would be appealing the ban on registering new players for two transfer windows, which FIFA imposed for breaching rules to protect teenage players.

FIFA says "there is no exact timetable" for Chelsea's case, and the appeal panel chairman must decide on freezing the punishment.

FIFA's disciplinary committee had imposed the two-window ban on Chelsea registering new players for breaches of regulations relating to the transfer of 29 players aged under 18.

Chelsea were also fined 600,000 Swiss francs (over £460,000) and the Football Association was fined 510,000 Swiss francs (over £390,000).

The Premier League club also twice breached regulations relating to third-party influence, according to FIFA.

In similar cases, FIFA agreed not to enforce the transfer ban while the appeal process was ongoing.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were previously allowed to sign players in anticipation of their bans taking effect.

Barcelona eventually were not allowed to register new players for two transfer windows, while Madrid served a one-period ban.