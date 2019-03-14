Chelsea pitch fears played down by UEFA

0:35 Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is unhappy with the Dynamo Kiev pitch for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is unhappy with the Dynamo Kiev pitch for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

UEFA has told Sky Sports that Chelsea's concerns about the Dynamo Kiev pitch are "mainly aesthetic".

It comes after head coach Maurizio Sarri described it as "dangerous" ahead of the Europa League last-16 second-leg tie between the two sides on Thursday evening.

With the Blues set to travel to Everton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, it is believed club officials made their feelings known to UEFA during their training session at the stadium.

Chelsea take a 3-0 lead to the Ukrainian capital after victory at Stamford Bridge last Thursday .

They felt the pitch was frozen in some areas, soft in others, uneven and patchy with just mud in others - causing Chelsea real concerns their players could pick up major injuries ahead of the Premier League run-in.

However, a UEFA statement read: "UEFA's pitch quality advisors have been in direct contact with the grounds team of NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium since the beginning of the season and supported them throughout.

"The current issues with the pitch are mainly aesthetic and do not present the risks of playability."

Chelsea take a 3-0 lead to the Ukrainian capital after victory at Stamford Bridge last Thursday but travel without forward Gonzalo Higuain through illness.