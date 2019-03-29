Chelsea News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be at Chelsea next season, says Maurizio Sarri

Last Updated: 29/03/19 2:13pm

Callum Hudson-Odoi will still be at Chelsea next season despite his unwillingness to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, says Maurizio Sarri.

The 18-year-old winger's Chelsea contract expires at the end of next season, and he turned down the offer of a new £85,000-per-week deal earlier this season.

Bayern Munich had several bids for Hudson-Odoi turned down during the January transfer window, and he will be able to leave on a free transfer at the end of next season as things stand.

However, Sarri does not believe Hudson-Odoi will be sold in the summer, regardless of whether he agrees a new deal, saying: "I think so [that he will stay].

Also See:

"I am not able to say if he is going to sign a new contract, but I think he will stay here with us in every case."

More to follow...

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK