Antonio Conte finishes defence of spell as Chelsea manager at Premier League tribunal

Antonio Conte gave evidence defending his time in charge of Chelsea at a Premier League tribunal

Antonio Conte defended his two years in charge as Chelsea manager and explained why he should receive a full severance package estimated at around £9m, Sky Sports News has learned.

The Italian coach appeared in person as a Premier League arbitration panel heard the final day of evidence on Thursday, hoping to find a resolution to the embittered eight-month dispute.

Cardiff vs Chelsea Live on

Sky Sports News understands lawyers will conclude their deliberations on Friday before a three-person panel - with a judgement expected in 10-14 days.

Since his acrimonious departure from Stamford Bridge in July, lawyers from both sides have tried and failed to agree a suitable pay-off - Conte is claiming £9m to pay up the remaining 12 months of his contract.

Chelsea however counter that Conte's behaviour towards players and staff at the club - and in particular his text messages to Diego Costa, telling him he was not part of his future plans - means he was in breach of his contract and should receive a much smaller settlement.

Failure to agree a deal could see the case move to a potentially embarrassing employment tribunal and ultimately the High Court.

Conte has been linked with a number of roles across Europe since his departure from Stamford Bridge but has remained out of football management for the entire 2018-19 season.