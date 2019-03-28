Maurizio Sarri unfortunate over focus on 'Sarriball', says Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has revealed his admiration for current Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been treated unfairly over his perceived "Sarriball" philosophy.

The Italian enjoyed a strong start to life at Stamford Bridge, masterminding a 12-match unbeaten Premier League run that appeared to put Chelsea on course for a title challenge.

But seven defeats in the subsequent 18 matches, including a 6-0 defeat at Manchester City, has seen Chelsea slip down to sixth and Sarri come under intense scrutiny.

Ahead of Chelsea's trip to relegation-threatened Cardiff on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Lampard has revealed his admiration for Sarri and defended him as a "very good manager".

"I respect managers who have a belief in a philosophy or system," the Derby boss told Goal. "I have never worked with Sarri, but I did see his Napoli team play fantastic football.

"I think it has been unfortunate for Sarri himself, everyone has come up with this 'Sarriball' term, but I am not sure I have ever heard him actually milk that one or make it his own. I think he is just trying to win football games and he has brought in players who want to play the way he wants to play. Everyone has become a little bit focused on that fact. I think he is a very good manager.

Sarri's Chelsea currently sit sixth, three points off the Champions League places

"In terms of compared to my style, yes, I look at the players I have and what I can do with that. You try to play in the best way you can. When we played against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Sarri spoke to me after the game. He was very complimentary about us, but he was talking about all the games we played over the last weeks.

"He is not just looking at how Chelsea are playing, he is looking at his opponents, and he is trying to get good results for Chelsea Football Club. I have got respect for him. I don't know him that well but I have got respect for him."