Chelsea offer Callum Hudson-Odoi counselling after racist abuse

Chelsea have offered counselling to Callum Hudson-Odoi after he was subjected to racist abuse during the last two weeks.

The 18-year-old, along with Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling, was abused during England's win away to Montenegro in the European Qualifiers on Monday night.

Hudson-Odoi made his first senior start for England in Podgorica, where he helped set up a goal for Ross Barkley during an impressive victory for the Three Lions.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, making his first start for England, reveals he heard monkey chants during the 5-1 win in Montenegro

When asked after the match about the racist chanting, the Chelsea player said he hoped "UEFA deal with it properly".

Chelsea reported monkey chants during their Europa League win at Dynamo Kiev on March 14. A UEFA investigation is now underway.

Chelsea have told Sky Sports News all players who have received any form of abuse during matches would also be offered counselling if any incident occurred.

Following the incident in the Europa League tie, both the club and player were content the matter was being handled correctly and taken very seriously by UEFA, having gone through the proper channels.

On Tuesday, the governing body confirmed an ethics and disciplinary inspector had been appointed to "evaluate" Chelsea's complaint ahead of deciding whether to open disciplinary proceedings.

Chelsea return to action following the international break with a trip to Premier League relegation battlers Cardiff on Sunday, when Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to be given another chance to impress by Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.