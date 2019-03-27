Harry Kane enjoying the success of England's young talent

Harry Kane says England's senior players have not had to tell the youngsters too much

Harry Kane heaped praise on England's new crop of young players, saying they barely need his guidance to thrive.

England got their European Qualifiers off to the perfect start, beating the Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley before a confident 5-1 victory away in Montenegro on Monday.

Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi made their England debuts over the international break, and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho impressed again.

"I'm extremely proud," England captain Kane said. "Not so long ago, I was 21 and making my debut and these guys are even younger, so it's great for our nation.

Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi

"It's great for me to watch and maybe help coach along the way… me, Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and Walks [Kyle Walker], people like that.

"It's down to us to be leaders in the team, show people how we want to do things."

Sancho, 19, and Hudson-Odoi, 18, made assists against the Czech Republic and Montenegro respectively, while Rice, 20, gave a confident performance from the start in Podgorica.

0:42 England U21s manager Aidy Boothroyd discusses the England pathway, saying opportunities for players have never been better. England U21s manager Aidy Boothroyd discusses the England pathway, saying opportunities for players have never been better.

"Everyone has been great," said Kane. "They've come in and we haven't had to tell them much. We've just told them to express themselves and that's what they've done.

"They just want the ball. They just want to get on the ball, play one-versus-one, and attack. For me, that's perfect. I could just leave them to it.

"It's been a great camp and now we look forward to the summer."