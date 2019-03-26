Raheem Sterling says England players expected Montenegro abuse

Raheem Sterling gestured towards the Montenegro fans after scoring England's final goal in their 5-1 win on Monday

Raheem Sterling has admitted he and his England team-mates expected to be abused when playing in Montenegro on Monday night.

England players were subjected to racist abuse from Montenegro fans - which the FA described as "abhorrent" - during the game in Podgorica, leading to UEFA opening disciplinary proceedings.

Sterling responded by pulling his ears towards the crowd after scoring England's fifth goal in their 5-1 win, resulting in a missile being thrown towards him from the stands.

2:16 Sterling said footballing authorities need to put a 'real stamp' on racism after England players were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro Sterling said footballing authorities need to put a 'real stamp' on racism after England players were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro

Asked whether England's players expected to be abused whenever they played in eastern Europe, Sterling said: "We know it's going to be hostile, horrible at times. Yes, it's in the back of your mind.

"A few years ago it happened to Danny (Rose) in Serbia. We knew it would be a similar atmosphere. We weren't thinking about racism, we were thinking more hostile, swearing, up in your face.

3:58 Highlights of England's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Group A of the European Qualifiers Highlights of England's 5-1 win over Montenegro in Group A of the European Qualifiers

"But it's a real shame to be coming somewhere to be reminded of what skin colour you are, or what you resemble. I know what colour I am. It's just a shame that some people think it's cool to make fun of you for it."

Sterling has been vocal in speaking out against racism in recent times. He called on UEFA to hand Montenegro a stadium ban after the game on Monday, and has previously called out what he perceives to be racist reporting in the British media.

1:41 England manager Gareth Southgate condemned racist chanting towards his players in Montenegro during their 5-1 win and said England will report the abuse England manager Gareth Southgate condemned racist chanting towards his players in Montenegro during their 5-1 win and said England will report the abuse

When it was put to Sterling that he was now a leader in the fight against racism, he said: "I didn't mean to be a leader. I don't think I'm a leader.

"It's just something I thought to myself that I'd been seeing for a while and I thought it was sad and I just wanted to bring awareness.

"I didn't say anyone was racist, I was just speaking about something that was serious at the time."