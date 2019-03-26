England U21 1-2 Germany U21: Late goal ends Aidy Boothroyd's side's unbeaten run

Felix Uduokhai is swamped by team-mates after scoring the winner for Germany U21

England U21s saw their 18-match unbeaten run come to an end after a 2-1 defeat to reigning European U21 champions Germany at the Vitality Stadium.

With England senior boss Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands, the hosts thought they had secured a draw after Dominic Solanke cancelled out Mahmoud Dahoud's 27th-minute opener.

However, Felix Uduokhai struck in stoppage time to make sure Aidy Boothroyd's side's final scheduled fixture before this summer's European U21 Championship ended in defeat.

UEFA European U21 Championship The finals start in Italy on June 16.

The final takes place at Stadio Friuli, Udine on June 30.

Group A: Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium.

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Serbia, Austria.

Group C: England, France, Romania, Croatia.

Boothroyd, whose team begin their European Championship campaign on June 18 against France in Cesena, rung the changes from his side's 1-1 draw against Poland last Thursday, with only Phil Foden and Kieran Dowell keeping their places in the starting line-up, and the lack of continuity showed with the hosts struggling to find their rhythm.

Dominic Solanke celebrates after equalising for England U21

Germany, managed by Stefan Kuntz, showed why they are the defending European U21 champions. They were deservedly ahead when Dahoud, who was played onside by Kyle Walker-Peters, chested down Arnie Maier's through ball on the edge of the penalty area before striking the ball beyond the dive of Dean Henderson and into the bottom corner.

The visitors could have been further ahead in the 36th minute but Gian-Luca Waldschmidt's shot rebounded off the foot of the post, while Nadiem Amiri could not turn in the rebound with the goal at his mercy.

Player ratings England U21: Henderson (7), Walker-Peters (6), Clarke-Salter (7), Fry (6), Sessegnon (6), Dowell (6), Davies (6), Foden (7), Barnes (7), Solanke (7), Gray (6).



Subs: Calvert-Lewin (6), Konsa (6), Choudhury (6), Dasilva (n/a), Lookman (n/a), Maddison (n/a).



Germany U21: Muller (7), Henrichs (9), Baumgartl (7), Uduokhai (7), Mittelstadt (7), Dahoud (8), Maier (7), Oztunali (7), Neuhaus (7), Amiri (7), Waldschmidt (8).



Subs: Klunter (6), Lowen (6), Sabiri (7), Iyoha (6), Nmecha (6), Johannes Eggestein (n/a), Stenzel (n/a).



Man of the match: Benjamin Henrichs.

Despite being second best for nearly all of the opening 45 minutes, England somehow found themselves level at the break. Foden's pass found its way to Solanke, who bundled his way round goalkeeper Florian Muller to score with his first real chance.

The equaliser boosted Boothroyd's side and they started the second half with much more urgency. Foden was at the heart of England's positive start and his long-range effort was inches away from giving the hosts the lead.

0:38 England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd shared a joke with Stefan Kuntz after being interrupted his German counterpart in a post-match interview. England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd shared a joke with Stefan Kuntz after being interrupted his German counterpart in a post-match interview.

A flurry of second-half substitutions did not help the flow of the contest, with Boothroyd making six alterations to Kuntz's seven.

England's only two defeats in the last two years came against Germany, including a semi-final penalty shoot-out loss at Euro 2017 and they were to suffer further disappointment at the hands of the visitors.

With Walker-Peters lying injured in the box, Uduokhai smashed home Benjamin Henrichs' cross as Germany inflicted a first home defeat on the Young Lions since 2011.