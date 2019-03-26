Montenegro sports minister condemns racist abuse of England players

England players were abused during the Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro

The Sport and Youth Minister for Montenegro, Nikola Janovic, has condemned the abuse of England players by Montenegrin supporters, but he insisted racism is not prevalent in his country.

Montenegro were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after several England players were subjected to abuse during Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica.

Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were among those targeted during the qualifier, and The FA has called on UEFA to take disciplinary action against Montenegro.

Janovic condemned those responsible and insisted there is no room for "racism, chauvinism and nationalism" in Montenegro.

In a video address, Janovic said: "If a group of individuals really sent inexplicable messages, I strongly condemn it on behalf of the Government and the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

"I say that there can be neither justification nor understanding in Montenegro.

"On the contrary, as a former athlete and now as a Minister, I tell the foreign public that in my country there has never been, and there will be no basis for racism, chauvinism and nationalism."

Janovic added: "The spirit of my country was shown in a carnival atmosphere in which this match and the previous matches were awaited on the streets of our capital city, both by domestic and foreign fans - applauding the anthems and the visiting team's players even when they scored.

"As well as the mutual joy after the match without any incident."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin labelled the racist abuse "a disaster", while Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman called on the governing body to take "strong and swift action" against those responsible.