Maurizio Sarri admits he is getting used to boos from Chelsea fans

With chants of "you don't know what you're doing" aimed at Maurizio Sarri when Chelsea were a goal down against Cardiff, the Italian says he is getting used to it.

Sarri was the subject of heavy criticism from sections of the away support at the Cardiff City Stadium when Chelsea were 1-0 down in a game which they eventually won 2-1 thanks to a late header from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Italian manager elected to bring on Olivier Giroud ahead of Callum Hudson-Odoi as his final substitute which seemed to annoy parts of the travelling support, but Sarri says he is getting used to a negative reaction from his own fans.

He told Sky Sports: "They were probably unhappy with the score and I can understand that.

"I am disappointed for my players, not for me. I can understand it well and unfortunately I am getting used to this."

Sarri felt his side deserved to win, despite a number of controversial refereeing decisions which went their way including an offside goal for Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger escaping a red card for hauling down Kenneth Zohore.

He added: "We did not play very well in the first half. In the second half we played as we usually do.

"We conceded a stupid goal but today we reacted better. We were lucky for timing but in the end I think we deserved to win."

On Azpilicueta's offside goal

Cesar Azpilicueta scored a controversial equaliser for Chelsea

"I have to see the situation, the action. I don't know. But maybe sometimes we can be lucky. Otherwise at the end of the first half in Everton there was unlucky moments."

Rudiger pulling down Zohore

Antonio Rudiger was given a yellow card after bringing down Kenneth Zohore

"My first feeling was that the foul was for us but I have to see the action again. I am not sure because my bench was on the other side and I was not sure."

Should Eden Hazard have started?

Eden Hazard came off the bench in the 52nd minute

"No, because at the end we gained three points. Eden played only 45 minutes so it's perfect."