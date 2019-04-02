Callum Hudson-Odoi to start vs Brighton or West Ham, says Maurizio Sarri

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to start one of Chelsea's next two league matches

Maurizio Sarri says Callum Hudson-Odoi will start one of Chelsea's next two Premier League matches.

Hudson-Odoi has made six Premier League appearances this season but has yet to start in the league for his club, despite getting his first start for England last week.

The 18-year-old was an unused substitute in the 2-1 over Cardiff but Sarri says he will play from the start against either Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night or in the following match, also at home, to West Ham on Monday Night Football.

Sarri said: "In pre-season after four or five training sessions, I realised that Callum was a player with very great potential. In my opinion, in that moment he wasn't ready to play at this level, but during the season he has improved and he is ready.

"I decided at the beginning of the season that he has to stay with us and I put him in the squad. I know Callum very well. I want him to improve more because the potential is high. Callum is always in my mind, in my opinion, he is our future. He is ready to play."

Some Chelsea fans have been disappointed with Sarri, but the Italian says he is not affected and hopes the supporters can get behind the team.

He added: "I am not happy, of course. I am not concerned. It can happen. I can understand well the frustration of our fans. We are not doing so badly, this season we have won 33 matches, I think in England, only Man City did better.

Maurizio Sarri says he is not concerned by Chelsea fans calling for his sacking

"Probably we started very well and so our fans thought that everything was really very easy for us but it isn't true. We have to work to improve, I think that if you take a coach with my characteristics, you have to work.

"They have to help the players during the match, after the match they can say anything."

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League table but just a point off the top four with seven matches to play.