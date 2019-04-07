Real Madrid more confident of Eden Hazard signing as Chelsea hold out for £100m

Eden Hazard has just over a year left on his Chelsea contract

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Eden Hazard this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

However, Chelsea are holding out for £100m despite Hazard having just over a year left on his contract.

The situation is made complicated by Chelsea's two-window transfer ban, which will come into effect this summer, with the Blues' appeal to be heard on Thursday.

The Belgium star admitted earlier this season that he was torn between signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge or make a long-talked-about switch the Bernabeu.

"Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go," he said last October. "Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future."

Hazard also spoke of his desire to leave for the Spanish giants after a stellar World Cup showing for his country, believing he had one big move left in his career.

Hazard last month laughed off the suggestion he has agreed to join Real Madrid

"That's why I spoke after the World Cup and I said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup," he said. "I am really in the game, I am playing good football at the moment. Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today."

Hazard, who turned 28 in January, signed for Chelsea in a £32million deal from French club Lille in 2012 and he has gone on to score 106 goals in 341 appearances