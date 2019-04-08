Eden Hazard too good for Chelsea right now, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes Eden Hazard is "too good" for Chelsea at this moment, and has compared Real Madrid's pursuit of the Belgian to when Barcelona came calling for Luis Suarez during his time at Liverpool.

Hazard scored both goals as Chelsea moved up to third in the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday Night Football.

The Belgian's first goal was a brilliant individual strike that lit up Stamford Bridge, as he slalomed his way through West Ham's midfield and defence before producing a composed finish.

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing the player this summer, Sky Sports News understands. However, Chelsea are holding out for £100m despite Hazard having just over a year left on his contract.

After another scintillating display, Carragher believes it only natural that the 28-year-old should be linked with one of the world's footballing superpowers, highlighting the struggle Liverpool faced in July 2013.

He said: "I don't think you can ever stop players moving to Real Madrid and Barcelona. I think most players see that as the pinnacle, and it's happened at both Manchester United and Liverpool.

"It's sad as I love watching him week in, week out. But I almost feel like Hazard has to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"He's that good that he has to play at that level. I think Hazard is too good for Chelsea, right now. He's that good a player.

"I think of Luis Suarez when he was at Liverpool. I wanted him to stay, but I knew in my head. This was something I spoke about with Steven Gerrard when he nearly went to Arsenal.

"We actually said, 'You're too good for Arsenal. If you're going to leave, you have to go to Barcelona'. I think Hazard is one of the best players in the world, and the best players in the world play for your Madrids and your Barcelonas.

"He's won leagues with them [Chelsea], but I think for him as an individual player, he needs to have a Madrid on his CV over the next three or four years to finish that career."

Hazard has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with the club's talisman seemingly on a one-man mission to carry Chelsea back into the Champions League.

Gary Neville reckons the Premier League would be a poorer place in Hazard's absence should he depart this summer.

He said: "When you see a goal like the first, you do feel sad in some ways because there's been so much talk in this past week of Real Madrid.

"Once Real Madrid start getting linked with the player, and so strongly, and there's body language that suggests that Hazard wants to go, you really do feel this could be his last five Premier League games.

"That's a real problem for the Premier League as we keep losing our best players to Real Madrid and Barcelona."