Eden Hazard's best Premier League goal: Vote for your favourite

Eden Hazard added another stunning solo goal to his impressive back catalogue in Chelsea's victory over West Ham on Monday Night Football.

The Belgian struck in either half to secure a 2-0 victory that lifted the Blues up to third in the Premier League, but it was his first effort which will live long in the memory.

The 28-year-old slalomed through the West Ham defence, leaving four defenders in his wake before clinically firing past Lukasz Fabianski.

"It's a good goal to be fair. It's top three, top four, but it's hard to say this one is better than that one," Hazard told Sky Sports. "I watched it two or three times after the game.

"The game was hard on Monday, West Ham were playing well so it was hard to find a solution between the lines, so I did something myself."

So Hazard ranks the goal in the top three or four of his career - but do you agree? Take a look back at some of his best Premier League goals for Chelsea and pick your favourite.

Chelsea 2-0 West Ham - March 2013

The highlight of Hazard's first season at Stamford Bridge came, incidentally, against the Hammers. After Frank Lampard had notched his 200th Chelsea goal, Hazard made sure of the victory with a brilliant individual effort as he cut in off the left flank and fired an unstoppable drive past Jussi Jaaskelainen.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - May 2016

Hazard lit up Anfield with an exquisite solo strike at the tail end of Jurgen Klopp's first season with Liverpool. It was not enough to secure victory for Chelsea, though, as Hazard's compatriot Christian Benteke snatched a point in stoppage time.

When you got to Anfield you do not have time on the ball, but he has time whenever he’s on the ball, whatever game he’s playing. The low centre of gravity is a nightmare for defenders Gary Neville on Monday Night Football

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham - May 2016

Hazard famously secured Leicester the Premier League and ended Spurs' title bid with another piece of individual brilliance, playing a one-two with Diego Costa before wrapping an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal - February 2017

Arsene Wenger watched on from the stands as Hazard tore through his Arsenal defence in a comfortable 3-1 victory which strengthened Chelsea's grip on the Premier League title.

Chelsea 2-0 West Ham - April 2019

Hazard's latest masterclass included a contender for goal of the season, as the Belgian darted through the heart of the West Ham defence before scoring a sensational opener at Stamford Bridge.

As a defender I always thought a great attacking player was one you couldn’t bully, knock off the ball. Hazard is that. Throughout the history of football, the best players cannot be bullied Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football

