Chelsea team-mates stunned by Eden Hazard's wonder goal, says Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi says even Eden Hazard's Chelsea team-mates were stunned by the Belgian's wonder goal against West Ham.

The 18-year-old admitted he watched on in awe as Hazard slalomed past five Hammers defenders before slotting home at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Hazard matched his best-ever single season tally of 19 goals in all competitions for Chelsea on Monday, scoring twice in the Blues' 2-0 Premier League victory.

Hudson-Odoi conceded Real Madrid target Hazard is so good that sometimes even his colleagues have to stand back and watch.

"All I can say is that I watched the whole thing with my mouth wide open," Hudson-Odoi told Chelsea TV

"He's an exceptional player, though, and I do expect things like that from him. I just watch and learn from him in training, and then in games.

Hudson-Odoi started alongside Hazard in Chelsea's 2-0 win over West Ham

"Watching someone like that, he is a superb role model to look up to."

Chelsea moved third in the table with Monday's victory over West Ham, edging ahead of London and Champions League qualification rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

Spurs and the Gunners have a game in hand over the Blues however, leaving Hudson-Odoi acutely aware of the importance of Monday's win.

"The three points were absolutely crucial," the England international said.

"A couple of other teams dropped points so we needed to get the result, and we did and we did it in the right manner as well.

"Our mentality was strong, we worked hard throughout the game, and we had to stay patient because they stayed very compact.

"So we just had to keep working, and getting our way through and trying to keep moving the ball, and I felt we did that well."

Hazard's spectacular performance against West Ham will only have boosted Real Madrid's resolve to prise the 28-year-old away from Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium star's Chelsea contract expires next summer and head coach Maurizio Sarri has said the Blues must respect Hazard's decision on which club he will represent next season, while Hazard himself is adamant he will delay that call until the end of the campaign.