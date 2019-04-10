Andreas Christensen says he 'definitely' wants to remain a Chelsea player

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen says he definitely wants to stay at the club, despite the fact his opportunities have been limited this season.

But the Denmark international denied that he has been told he will not be sold due to the transfer ban that may be imposed.

Christensen has not been given many Premier League opportunities this season but is a regular in the cup competitions and is likely to feature on Thursday - when Chelsea are at Slavia Prague for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

When asked about comments he reportedly made to the Danish press about his future, Christensen - who has three years remaining on his contract - said: "It's always difficult when I speak in Danish and it's translated.

Andreas Christensen in action for Denmark

"I have not had a conversation with the club and they have not told me I am staying. I said I would like to stay. There has been no conversation but I can say what I want to happen and that is definitely staying.

"I still have a long contract and I am still proud to be a Chelsea player. It has been six years, almost seven and for me it has not changed.

"I see myself as a Chelsea player and hopefully I will keep being that."

Younger players have begun to force their way into the set-up more regularly at Stamford Bridge this season, which Christensen naturally considers a welcome development.

"We have a couple here now," he said. "Me, Callum (Hudson-Odoi) and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) - I have played with Ruben since I was 16.

"If you are not playing, you get jealous. We are hungry to play and everything we work for is getting in the team.

"We know we are young but we are hungry and we want to play."