Three Chelsea fans denied entry over alleged racist Mohamed Salah chant

Three Chelsea fans were denied entry into Slavia Prague's stadium for their Europa League quarter-final over an alleged racist chant about Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea said they were "concerned" by a video which circulated on social media before Thursday's match, which appeared to show several supporters singing a racist chant about the Liverpool forward.

Three of those in the video were identified and refused admission into the Eden Arena in Prague.

Fans appeared to be singing a racist chant about Mohamed Salah

Chelsea released a statement condemning all forms of discriminatory behaviour as "abhorrent".

The club vowed to take "the strongest possible action" where there is "clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour".

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club," the statement added.

Chelsea play Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield this Sunday.