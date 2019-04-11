Tottenham's Danny Rose calls for racism to be 'eradicated'

Danny Rose said he has 'had enough' of football

Danny Rose says he is grateful for support he has received after comments he made about his future in football, but called on governing bodies to "eradicate" racism.

The Tottenham and England defender said last week he has "had enough" and "can't wait" to quit football because of the way racism was handled in the sport.

It came following the abuse he received while playing for England in Montenegro, where Rose admitted he was expecting to be targeted.

The 28-year-old has welcomed the response after his comments made headlines across the media.

"Obviously it's been great," he said. "Despite what people think, I feel a bit uncomfortable with the headlines."

But there has since been an arrest made over alleged racism by a Brentford fan against Derby's Duane Holmes, while Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Wigan's Nathan Byrne also reported online abuse.

"It is an unfortunate thing that's happening now in football," said Rose. "We saw it at the weekend in the Championship, and it looks like it's something that's creeping back in.

"I had some great support throughout the week, and I hope that once the season's finished people can sit down and discuss how to eradicate these unfortunate things that are happening now in football.

"It's a shame, really. But I've had some great support and would like to thank everyone who's shown me that support."