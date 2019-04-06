Brentford fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Derby's Duane Holmes

Duane Holmes said he was racially abused in the dugout during Derby's 3-3 draw with Brentford

Police arrested a Brentford season ticket holder on Saturday on suspicion of directing racist abuse at Derby's Duane Holmes in the 3-3 draw at Griffin Park.

Holmes said to his manager, Frank Lampard, that he was racially abused in the Derby dugout and reported the incident to the police.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "Police are investigating an incident where is it is claimed racial abuse was directed at a player during the Brentford v Derby County game at Griffin Park on Saturday, 6 April.

"A man in his 20s was arrested at the ground on suspicion of racially aggravated abuse, and taken to a west London police station where he remains.

"The Met will work with both clubs while enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Brentford confirmed the club would continue to work with the Metropolitan Police, promising the most severe sanctions for those convicted of discrimination.

"Brentford Football Club can confirm that a Season Ticket Holder was arrested following today's game against Derby County," said a club statement.

"The man in question has been accused of committing a racially-aggravated public order offence in the later stages of today's game. He was identified at the time, removed from the ground and subsequently arrested.

"The club utterly condemns discrimination of any kind. It is abhorrent and has no place in society and we are determined to drive it out of Griffin Park."

Derby manager Lampard mentioned the incident in his post-match interview, saying Holmes had complained of being racially abused, but said he was facing the pitch at the time and did not witness the incident.

Also on Saturday, Wigan Atheltic's Nathan Byrne was subjected to alleged racial abuse on Twitter after scoring a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.