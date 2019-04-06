Wilfried Zaha allegedly targeted with online racist abuse
In separate incidents, Brentford fan arrested for 'racist abuse' and Wigan report alleged online racist abuse of Nathan Byrne
Last Updated: 06/04/19 8:40pm
Wilfried Zaha has been targeted with alleged racist abuse on Twitter, after Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park.
Zaha won the penalty that resulted in Luka Milivojevic scoring the game's only goal and was allegedly tagged in posts containing racially abusive words on Twitter.
Sky Sports News has asked Crystal Palace for a comment.
Two other incidents of alleged racial abuse were reported by Championship clubs on Saturday.
A Brentford season ticket holder was arrested after Derby's Duane Holmes complained of racial abuse in the dugout at Griffin Park.
Wigan said they were angered by alleged online abuse directed at Nathan Byrne after he rescued a point for the Latics at Bristol City.