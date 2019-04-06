Derby report 'racist abuse' of Duane Holmes, says Frank Lampard

Duane Holmes said he was racially abused in the dugout during Derby's 3-3 draw with Brentford

Derby boss Frank Lampard says an incident of racist abuse was reported by Duane Holmes during the 3-3 draw with Brentford at Griffin Park on Saturday.

Lampard said a fan came up to the Derby dugout and racially abused winger Holmes, which several players heard.

"Duane Holmes complained that he was racially abused. I didn't see it, I was facing play," Lampard said after the game.

"A fan came up to him at the dugout on the side and abused him. It was reported and apparently the police have someone and that's all the detail I know.

"Because it's such an important issue, I don't want to go beyond what I know, but it was very clearly reported by the players and those around."

Brentford confirmed that a man had been arrested following the game and said the club will continue to liaise with the Metropolitan Police on the matter, promising the most severe sanctions for those convicted of discrimination.

"Brentford Football Club can confirm that a Season Ticket Holder was arrested following today's game against Derby County," said a club statement.

"The man in question has been accused of committing a racially-aggravated public order offence in the later stages of today's game. He was identified at the time, removed from the ground and subsequently arrested.

"The club utterly condemns discrimination of any kind. It is abhorrent and has no place in society and we are determined to drive it out of Griffin Park."