Northampton players 'racially abused' pre-match in Nottingham

Two Northampton Town players say their team-mates were racially abused during a walk in Nottingham ahead of their 2-2 against Notts County.

Timi Elsnik and David Buchanan spoke out on social media detailing the alleged incident outside their team hotel in the city on Saturday - and the club has called for anyone with information to come forward.

Slovenia U21 midfielder Elsnik said: "Went for a pre-match walk with the team in Nottingham and this young man outside the hotel started racially abusing some of our lads.

"The most disgusting thing I've seen and heard. He's done it in front of his girl as well with no shame so he must do it all the time. Absolute idiot."

Left-back Buchanan said: "Today I witnessed racial abuse to some of our players in the Village Hotel in Nottingham. Can't believe we still have scum like this in 2019. Credit to our boys who handle it impeccably."

Their club subsequently tweeted: "Appalling that our players were subjected to such behaviour today. If anyone has any information please do contact the club."

The incident occurred on the same day that a Brentford season-ticket holder was arrested at Griffin Park following a complaint by Derby County player Duane Holmes that he was racially abused while sitting in the dugout.

Also on Saturday, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Wigan Athletic's Nathan Byrne were subjected to alleged racial abuse on Twitter.