Hugo Lloris got me out of trouble, says Danny Rose

Danny Rose had team-mate Hugo Lloris to thank after conceding a penalty for handball

Danny Rose says goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved his blushes after the latest VAR controversy in Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Manchester City.

City were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute of Tuesday's tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Raheem Sterling's shot hit Rose's arm.

Nobody appealed at the time and it was only after the VAR official advised Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers to take a look at Rose's outstretched arm that the spot-kick was given.

Goalkeeper Lloris ensured that it was not a costly moment for Spurs as he saved Sergio Aguero's tame effort from 12 yards before the hosts went on to win 1-0.

Rose, playing his first game since revealing he was waiting to quit football due to the game's handling of racism, conceded that the ball hit his hand and was grateful to Lloris.

"It did hit my arm and I didn't think my arm was outside my body," the left-back said.

"But the referee said it was and if VAR wasn't there, I would have got away with it.

Hugo Lloris saves Sergio Aguero's penalty in the first half

"But he's given it and luckily Hugo got me out of trouble. Even though it was after 13 minutes, it was a game-changing save.

"I'm not sure I can complain. I haven't seen it again. It did hit my arm but it certainly wasn't intentional.

"I'm just grateful Hugo saved it and we kept a massive clean sheet, scored at the end and have something to look forward to next week.

"It's unnatural to try to defend a shot with your arms behind your back and I'm not sure that's something the manager would be promoting.

Heung-Min Son celebrates after scoring the winner for Tottenham against Manchester City

"But there's not much I can do, I have to learn from it.

"I was lucky Hugo made the save because if they were 1-0 ahead after 13 minutes it would have been a long evening for us."

Meanwhile, team-mate Jan Vertonghen has declared VAR has made players scared to get close to their opponents.

"No one expected it. They didn't even appeal for it so it was extremely weird to concede a penalty like this," Vertonghen said.

"That's VAR. In a way it's good. I'm not always a fan but at the end everyone will benefit from it.

"It takes a lot away from the game, I think. But, like I said, at the end it will give you more. But it can happen for us as well. If we got a penalty in this way I would be very happy.

"Football is always a very emotional game, and VAR is changing that a bit.

"I think you'll see in the stats in the next few years in the Premier League, you will see at least 20, 30, 40 more penalties.

"Sometimes you can't do anything else than put your body on the line, and I don't even know, but it's important that referees think as a football player sometimes.

"You can't even touch anyone. Before it was quite physical, but in a fair way. But now you are too scared to get close to someone."