Mauricio Pochettino still makes Manchester City favourites to win Champions League despite Tottenham's win

Mauricio Pochettino thinks Manchester City are still favourites to win Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino still makes Manchester City favourites to win Champions League despite Tottenham's advantage in their quarter-final tie.

Heung-Min Son's late strike gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over City after Sergio Aguero had missed a penalty in the Champions League quarter-final.

It means Spurs will be in a strong position to qualify if they can find an away goal in the return leg on April 17, however, Pochettino has played down their chances against the Premier League title holders.

He said: "I am happy with the performance, the way we approached the game. Of course, the performance was very good, that is a challenge for the City, to bring this type of level of performance, and be consistent.

"Still, a lot of work to do, still Man City is the favourite to win the Champions League. Of course it is going to be tough. In one week it will be a completely different game. But the win gives us the belief, we are going to be there and fight a lot.

"For me, Man City are still the favourite."

Spurs' night was soured with an ankle injury sustained by Harry Kane, who Pochettino fears could miss the rest of the season.

The England captain, who was out for a more than a month after sustaining ligament damage in January, rolled his ankle and was then caught on it by a late Fabian Delph tackle in the quarter-final first leg.

Pochettino was seen remonstrating with Delph on the touchline after the tackle but played down the incident when pressed.

"I was talking with Delph about the situation, what happened, because he was so upset," he said.

"I tried to make the point that it wasn't the intention from Harry or him to damage each other. It was just a tough action.

"I said to him he was lucky because if they'd checked on the VAR, maybe technically it was a red card, who knows. Both were fighting for the ball and had no intention to damage each other.

"But it was very friendly the conversation."