Tottenham's Harry Kane could miss rest of season through injury, says Mauricio Pochettino

0:40 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is worried Harry Kane's ankle injury picked up in their Champions League match against Manchester City could mean he misses the rest of the season Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is worried Harry Kane's ankle injury picked up in their Champions League match against Manchester City could mean he misses the rest of the season

Harry Kane could miss the rest of the season after suffering another ankle injury during Tottenham's win over Manchester City on Tuesday, fears Mauricio Pochettino.

The England captain was hurt in a challenge with City left-back Fabian Delph early in the second half.

The two players clashed on the touchline in front of the dugouts, with Delph winning the ball but standing on Kane's left ankle as he followed through with the kick.

Kane left the field immediately and had to be helped down the tunnel by members of Spurs' medical team.

Assessing Kane's injury, Pochettino said: "We need to check tomorrow but it looks the same, a similar issue.

"I'm very sad, very disappointed, and it's going to be tough for the rest of the season.

"We hope it's not a big issue but there's not much time to recover. He's twisted his ankle and we will see how he reacts in the next few hours."

Kane's injury is to the same ankle he hurt on January 13 against Manchester United, an injury that kept him out for over a month.

Spurs are in the midst of a pivotal run of fixtures as they battle for a place in the top four of the Premier League and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After Tuesday's home leg against City, they travel to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg, before a Premier League clash against City in Manchester three days later.