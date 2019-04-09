Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as Spurs take advantage

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is congratulated by Toby Alderweireld after saving Sergio Aguero's penalty

Tottenham earned a narrow 1-0 advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Man City, but who shone on Tuesday night?

TOTTENHAM (By Gerard Brand)

Hugo Lloris - 7

Saved a first-half penalty from Sergio Aguero and was otherwise safe. His unorthodox 'slide tackle' save on David Silva midway through the second half was important, but would have expected a busier night against City.

Kieran Trippier - 6

A tad laboured on the ball, and was second best to Raheem Sterling for most of the night. Lack of quality in his delivery, but otherwise fine.

Toby Alderweireld - 8

A rock in Spurs' defence, looked calm on the ball and dealt with Sergio Aguero well. The £25m release clause on this man's head is a bargain.

Jan Vertonghen - 7

Stepped out well regularly to break up City's attacking play early. Again, Aguero hardly got a sniff due to Vertonghen and his Belgian partner.

Danny Rose - 7

Gave away the penalty early on, but recovered well to put in a solid display. Always looked bright going forward.

Moussa Sissoko - 7

Made a superb tackle on Sterling after the winger looked destined to find the bottom corner, and combatted the threat of David Silva well throughout. A constant pressure and slowly becoming one of Spurs' most important players in these types of games.

Harry Winks - 8

The calm in the storm. Even at such a young age, Winks looks experienced beyond his years and showed nice trickery on the ball in the big occasion.

Christian Eriksen - 7

Poor set-piece delivery, but the final ball for Son before the goal was Eriksen at his best. And, as always, Spurs' big runner.

Dele Alli - 7

Spurs' best player in the first half, driving forward from midfield in a way we have not always seen from the England international since 2016. Slightly dropped second half, but his pressing will be vital in the second leg.

Heung-Min Son - 8

Spurs' most effective player in the final third, finding a few half-chances in the first half and taking the goal superbly. Spotted a weak link in Delph and took full advantage after showing fine balance to keep the ball in play. Spurs' big-game player.

Harry Kane - 6

Good hold-up play before going off with a worrying injury in the second half. Kane can never be criticised for not getting stuck in, but it may result in another period on the sidelines.

Subs

Lucas Moura - 7

Stretched City after coming on; always a keen runner off the ball.

Fernando Llorente - N/A

Victory Wanyama - N/A

MANCHESTER CITY (By Nick Wright)

Ederson - 5

Made some decent stops but could not get down quickly enough for Son's goal, allowing the low shot to creep under him. An uncharacteristic and costly error.

Kyle Walker - 6

Ineffectual night against his former side. There were occasional marauding runs up the right flank but he did not create any chances and only attempted one cross.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Made more clearances than any other player (nine) but also had some tricky moments. Looked at comfortable at times in the face of Spurs' high pressing.

Nicolas Otamendi - 5

Looked rattled right from the start of the game, when Kane charged down his attempted long pass. Difficult night defensively and should have done better with his headed chance from a City free kick in the first half.

Fabian Delph - 5

His only other starts of 2019 had come against Burton Albion and Swansea - and it showed. He looked rusty and uncomfortable throughout, and should have done better for Son's goal.

Fernandinho - 6

Did not control the midfield as he usually does and struggled with Tottenham's intensity. His 76 per cent passing accuracy was lower than any other City player.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Surprisingly selected ahead of Kevin De Bruyne but struggled to make much of an impact. Tidy with his passing but did not offer enough to City's attack.

David Silva - 6

Below his best. The Spaniard was pushed into the No 10 role but had little joy there, struggling to get the ball to Sergio Aguero or substitute Gabriel Jesus.

Riyad Mahrez - 5

Another surprising selection following an inconsistent first season at City. He was pushed off the ball too easily at times and it was surprising he was not substituted until the 85th minute.

Raheem Sterling - 7

City's best player. Should perhaps have done better with one diagonal effort shortly after half-time but was a constant menace to the hosts and also got back well to help out Delph at left-back.

Sergio Aguero - 5

His early penalty miss proved costly and he cut an isolated figure after that. In total, he only had 18 touches before being replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 70th minute.

Subs

Gabriel Jesus - 5

Like Aguero, struggled to get involved in the game. Caught offside three times in just 20 minutes on the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne - N/A

Leroy Sane - N/A