Tottenham warn fans not to stand at Manchester City game

Tottenham fans during the opening ceremony of the club's new stadium last week

Tottenham have reminded fans not to persistently stand during their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City tonight.

UEFA regulations require supporters to be seated otherwise clubs can be fined, or even be subject to a partial stadium closure.

In an email to supporters, Spurs asked for "maximum cooperation with our stewards on this extremely important matter."

Parts of Tottenham's new stadium are already well equipped for safe standing should the law change but, in the meantime, sitting down during games is required.

The club will also provide a coloured recyclable plastic bag to all ticket holders in the South Stand as part of a pre-match display.

In the email the club said: "Help us start the match with a clear message of intent. All ticket holders in the South Stand will find a coloured, 100 per cent recyclable plastic bag on their seat upon arrival.

"By holding the bag up with the plain side facing towards the pitch as the teams enter the field of play, we shall display a motif of our 'To Dare Is To Do' motto that will fill the entire South Stand, providing an unforgettable visual impact."