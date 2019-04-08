Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's Champions League clash with Man City biggest of his life

0:38 Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City will be one of the most important games in his career. Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City will be one of the most important games in his career.

Mauricio Pochettino has promised his Tottenham side will take an aggressive approach to their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, which the Spurs boss thinks is one of the most important matches in his career.

City head to north London on Tuesday for the first European match at Tottenham's new 62,000-seater stadium, with Pep Guardiola's side continuing their bid to win four trophies this season.

Having seen their own Premier League title ambitions fade last month, Tottenham's hopes of winning silverware this season now rest on getting past the league champions and into a first Champions League semi-final in the club's history.

Tottenham's players celebrate the first goal in their new stadium

When asked if Tuesday's game was going to be the biggest of his life, Pochettino said: "Yes. This is going to be one of the most important games.

"For us, it is a bonus to play in the quarter-finals. We are going to try to beat them. The objective is to be in the semi-finals but it is going to be tough because Manchester City are a very good team and we respect them."

Asked if City can complete a historic quadruple, Pochettino added: "In the last few years Manchester City are building to try and win everything. They have a very good squad and one of the best managers in the world. If one team can do it, it is Manchester City.

City are still competing in all four competitions after making it to the FA Cup final on Saturday

"We want to start tomorrow being very aggressive and try to dominate. We have had time to prepare for the game.

"It is our second game in our new stadium and the first in the Champions League so we hope the atmosphere is amazing and tough for our opponent.

"In theory, it is easy to prepare your strategy. The problem is to deliver. This is not a friendly game and the big teams love these games.

"We must match their desire. The think we cannot match is when we talk about talent but it going to be 11 versus 11 and I hope my team is going to be better than them."