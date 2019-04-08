Tottenham vs Manchester City preview: Premier League rivals collide in Champions League

Sergio Aguero could return for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has handed Manchester City a fitness boost ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Tottenham on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).

Aguero has not played since he went off injured during the 2-0 victory against Fulham last month but he is now back in training.

Full-backs Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy should also be available at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without Eric Dier, Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier.

Dier (hip), Lamela and Aurier (both hamstring) all trained alone the day before the game as they continue their rehabilitation.

Fernando Llorente is back in the squad after he missed out against Crystal Palace last week with concussion.

Tottenham will be looking to build on the momentum produced from the first game at their new 62,000-capacity stadium and Mauricio Pochettino hopes Spurs will revel in the atmosphere.

"We cannot guess the atmosphere," he said. "It's our second game there.

"The first in Champions League, which is different to the Premier League.

"We hope and wish that the atmosphere is going to be amazing and tough for our opposition."

Opta stats

This is the first ever European meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in what is the 157th meeting between the teams in all competitions.

Manchester City have won 11 of their last 16 matches against Spurs (D1 L4), with all those meetings coming in the Premier League; they've won their last three in a row.

Spurs haven't faced an English team in a European competition since April 1973, when they faced - and were eliminated by - Liverpool in the 1972-73 UEFA Cup semi-final.

Manchester City have lost all four of their European matches against English opponents, losing both legs of the 1970-71 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final against Chelsea and both legs of last season's Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 17 goals in 17 Champions League appearances (14 goals, 3 assists); Kane has scored a goal every 106 minutes, the best ratio of any Englishman to have played at least 200 minutes in the competition.

Leroy Sané has had a hand in seven goals in his last three Champions League games for Manchester City (4 goals, 3 assists), scoring with all four shots on target in this time.

Charlie's prediction

Man City are getting the job done. Tottenham have got the glamour of the new stadium and this should be a spectacular night. They are an attack-minded side. Do they have to win the football match? Probably not.

Man City have been resting and teasing teams at the moment, and there is an efficiency about them. They are going to squeeze Tottenham a bit.

Tottenham could get caught up in the drama of the new stadium, but nothing changes for Man City. It is how Tottenham use the aggressive nature of their pressing. They may try to force it so I think Manchester City will pick them off.

Sterling, Sane and Aguero will play, so do Tottenham go for a back three or back four? I think they will go to a back three. The form of de Bruyne gives City an edge at the moment.

Charlie predicts: 1-2