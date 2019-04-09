Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Heung-Min Son goal gives Spurs edge in first leg

Heung-Min Son celebrates scoring after 78 minutes

Heung-Min Son's late strike gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg, after Sergio Aguero had missed a first-half penalty.

Manchester City were awarded a spot kick 11 minutes in after a VAR review as Raheem Sterling's shot hit the arm of Danny Rose, but Hugo Lloris guessed correctly to save Aguero's effort.

There was concern for Spurs as Harry Kane was forced off having been caught on his troublesome left ankle by Fabian Delph before the hour mark, but the hosts got their goal as Son kept the ball in at the right byline, found a yard on Delph and struck left-footed under Ederson inside the box (78).

Spurs now take a narrow advantage into the second leg at the Etihad a week on Wednesday, looking to reach their first European Cup semi-final since 1962, while City must come from behind to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Spurs now go into the second leg with an advantage, and without conceding an away goal

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (7), Trippier (6), Alderweireld (8), Vertonghen (7), Rose (7), Sissoko (7), Winks (8), Eriksen (7), Alli (7), Son (8), Kane (6).



Subs: Moura (7), Wanyama (NA), Llorente (NA)



Man City: Ederson (5), Walker (6), Laporte (6), Otamendi (5), Delph (5), Fernandinho (6), Gundogan (6), David Silva (6), Mahrez (5), Sterling (7), Aguero (5)



Subs: Jesus (5), De Bruyne (NA), Sane (NA)



Man of the match: Heung-Min Son

There was controversy early on as Rose blocked Sterling's effort inside the box, and despite being just four yards away from the City man when the effort was struck, referee Bjorn Kuipers pointed to the spot after a VAR review.

Aguero, back in the side for Gabriel Jesus, chose to go right, but Lloris saved for the third time in 2019 to keep the scores level.

That save seemed to jolt Spurs as they marginally had the better of the remainder of the half, going closest through Kane as he found himself free 12 yards out and forced Ederson into a decent save.

Team news Harry Winks was the only addition to the Spurs line-up from last week's win over Crystal Palace, coming in for Ben Davies with Danny Rose reverting to left-back in a traditional back four.



Kevin De Bruyne was on the bench with Fernandinho starting in his place, but Bernardo Silva was left out completely as Riyad Mahrez got the nod. Sergio Aguero came in for Gabriel Jesus, and in defence Benjamin Mendy failed to make the 18 but Kyle Walker did start.

Danny Rose is penalised for a handball early on from Raheem Sterling's effort

With a huge second leg and vital top-four battle to come for Spurs, they were dealt a blow when Kane was taken off with an ankle injury as he went in hard on Delph, who inadvertently caught his ankle, the same left ankle which kept him out for six weeks at the beginning of the year.

Towards the end of a second half lacking in chances, Spurs got their goal through Son, who just stayed onside from Christian Eriksen's pass and showed great balance to keep the ball in play at the byline.

Fabian Delph caught Harry Kane on the ankle in the second half

Moving onto his left foot, the man who scored the first goal at Spurs' new stadium on its opening night last week found the back of the net again through Ederson from 10 yards to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

City were flat throughout and failed to find a leveller and vital away goal late on, as Spurs made it two from two in their new stadium.

Man of the match - Heung-Min Son

Spurs' most effective player in the final third, finding a few half-chances in the first half and taking the goal superbly. Spotted a weak link in Delph and took full advantage after showing fine balance to keep the ball in play. Spurs' big-game player.

Opta stats

Spurs have progressed to the next round on each of the last nine occasions they've won the first leg of a European knockout match (excluding qualifiers).

Manchester City have lost all five of their European matches against English opposition, including all three in the Champions League.

Son has scored as many goals in 40 games in all competitions this season for Spurs as he managed in 53 appearances in the whole of 2017-18 (18 goals).

Tottenham Hotspur have won 13 of their last 16 home matches in all competitions (D1 L2).

Aguero has missed more Champions League penalties than any other player since his debut season in the competition in 2008-09 (four).

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has saved all three of the penalties he's faced in all competitions in 2019, saving efforts against Leicester City, Arsenal and Man City tonight.

Manchester City have been eliminated from all three of their previous Champions League knockout matches when they've lost the first leg.

There were eight Englishmen in the starting XI for this match - Rose, Trippier, Winks, Alli and Kane for Spurs, Delph, Walker and Sterling for Man City - the most in a Champions League match since the 2008 final between Chelsea and Manchester United (10).

Hugo Lloris saves Sergio Aguero's penalty in the first half

What's next?

Tottenham vs Huddsf'ld Live on

C Palace vs Man City Live on

Tottenham now host Huddersfield on Saturday at 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am, while City are at Crystal Palace on Super Sunday at 2.05pm on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 1pm. The second leg of this tie takes place at the Etihad on Wednesday April 17, at 8pm.