Tottenham have strength in depth to cope without Harry Kane, insists Harry Winks

Harry Winks insists Tottenham have the strength in depth to cope without Harry Kane if the England captain misses an extended period of time with an ankle injury.

Kane was forced off in the 58th minute of Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night after attempting to block a Fabian Delph clearance.

Sky Sports News understands Kane will be assessed in the coming days, although the full extent of the damage will not be known until the swelling has gone down around his ankle.

Despite Kane going off, Spurs went on to win with Heung-Min Son scoring the winner in the 78th minute.

Winks believes the South Korea international has already shown he is capable of shouldering the goal-scoring burden for Spurs in Kane's absence.

"He has done that all season. He has been scoring goals with and without Harry in the team," Winks said.

"We know how important Harry is to us. Hopefully it is nothing too serious and he won't be out for too long.

"But we have got great players who can step in and fill that void when he is injured. We have shown that tonight."

Captain Hugo Lloris admits losing Kane for an extended period would be a blow but insists Spurs are bigger than any one player.

"We will see about Harry. Of course, he is one of the main players in the team," Lloris said.

"If we need to deal without him, everyone has to be ready to help the team like we have done in a few moments this season.

"He is one of the main players but [if that happens], we need to stick together with the same approach in every game.

"We all know the importance of Harry. He is capable of scoring decisive goals but it is a good chance for the other players to show their quality too. We have a talented squad.

"In football of course you have to have your best players in good form to achieve big things but the most important thing is your team and the togetherness."