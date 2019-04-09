Tottenham can beat Man City even without Harry Kane, says the Debate panel

2:42 Harry Kane’s injury will not stop Tottenham thinking they can get a result at Manchester City, according to pundits Danny Murphy and Stuart Pearce. Harry Kane’s injury will not stop Tottenham thinking they can get a result at Manchester City, according to pundits Danny Murphy and Stuart Pearce.

Harry Kane's injury will not stop Tottenham thinking they can get a result at Manchester City, according to pundits Danny Murphy and Stuart Pearce.

A late Heung-Min Son goal gave Spurs a slender 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

However, the victory came at a price, with Kane forced off with an ankle injury as he tried to block a Fabian Delph clearance in the second half of the encounter.

But both Murphy and Pearce believe Tottenham are more than capable of progressing to the semi-final by getting a result at the Etihad next week.

Harry Kane may have limped off against Manchester City but it's not the end of their Champions League hopes.

"Despite Kane's injury they'll be quietly confident - Tottenham have something to hang onto and still have pace on the break to catch City out," Murphy told Sky Sports' The Debate.

"You don't see a Tottenham side turning up to City and thinking they can't win because they don't have Harry Kane."

Stuart Pearce agreed but also pointed to how goalscorer Son appears to relish the extra responsibility when Kane is absent.

Pearce said: "Losing your best players is always a blow and (Mauricio) Pochettino's reaction to the challenge suggests it is a big blow for Tottenham.

"But when Kane doesn't play it gives Son the licence to run behind and you always need someone to run behind like he does."

0:40 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is worried Harry Kane's ankle injury picked up in their Champions League match against Manchester City could means he misses the rest of the season. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is worried Harry Kane's ankle injury picked up in their Champions League match against Manchester City could means he misses the rest of the season.

Ex-Manchester City manager Pearce went on to say he doesn't believe it is possible for his former side, who are back in league action on Sunday against Crystal Palace, to win an unprecedented quadruple.

"The magnitude of every game for City at the moment, mentally it's draining and they have perhaps had a little dip this evening," Pearce added.

"They'll think they can turn this around in the second leg but every single single game at the moment is a big one.

"They need to win every single game to win every trophy and it's a big pressure.

"Palace away won't be easy and I think Liverpool will win the title, with this weekend a big indicator to that."