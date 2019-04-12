Chelsea winger Willian fired up for 'dangerous' Liverpool

0:47 Willian says Chelsea will try to beat Liverpool at Anfield as they aim for a top-four finish Willian says Chelsea will try to beat Liverpool at Anfield as they aim for a top-four finish

Willian insists he cannot wait to take on "dangerous" Liverpool when Chelsea travel to Anfield on Sunday, but admits it is possibly the most difficult game of the season.

Chelsea travel north to face Jurgen Klopp's men in the Premier League on Super Sunday, with both sides needing all three points for different reasons.

Liverpool head into the match looking to apply more pressure on Manchester City, who could be top of the table if they beat Crystal Palace earlier in the day, also live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are battling to secure a top-four finish, and Willian says they will be going to Anfield to win the match.

"Sunday will be a very, very big game, and a very exciting game," he said. "We are ready to play this game and we are excited.

Chelsea warmed up for Sunday's match by beating Slavia Prague 1-0 in the Europa League

"We have targets in the Premier League and in the Europa League. Our target in the Premier League is to stay in the top four, so we have to go there on Sunday and try to win the game."

Liverpool have not lost at Anfield in the Premier League for 37 matches, a run which stretches back to April 2017 when they lost to Crystal Palace.

Although the Reds have failed to beat Chelsea at home in the league in their previous six meetings - their last win was a 4-1 victory in May 2012 - Willian still believes this is potentially the toughest fixture of the season so far.

"Yes, of course. We know that. We know how they play, we know how dangerous they are. They have great players. They are in a good moment, so we have to be ready," he added.

Liverpool and Chelsea have played each other twice already this season. Maurizio Sarri's side beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in the Carabao Cup in September, while it ended 1-1 between the teams at Stamford Bridge in the league.