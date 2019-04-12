Chelsea News

More from Football

Cesar Azpilicueta wants Chelsea to replicate 2014 win over Liverpool

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday; Kick-off is at 4.30pm

Last Updated: 12/04/19 1:22pm

Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea's 2014 win over Liverpool
Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea's 2014 win over Liverpool

Cesar Azpilicueta says Chelsea are determined to replicate their 2014 win over Liverpool in a bid to wreck their Premier League title chances for the second time in five years.

The Blues' 2-0 win at Anfield in April that year, which saw Steven Gerrard's now infamous slip, derailed Liverpool's challenge, paving the way for Manchester City to snatch the league crown.

Liverpool are once more close to that elusive first title since 1990, competing with City again, but Azpilicueta believes Chelsea can dash their hopes again while boosting their own chances of a top-four finish this Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea derailed Liverpool's title challenge in 2014
Chelsea derailed Liverpool's title challenge in 2014

"It was a few years ago, but we went there and they had the party ready because they were smashing every team at Anfield," said Azpilicueta.

"We arrived with a very clear idea, and we produced the game we had to at that moment to beat that team that was getting very good results.
Mark Schwarzer remembers what it was like to spoil Liverpool's Premier League title hopes in the 2013/14 season.
Mark Schwarzer remembers what it was like to spoil Liverpool's Premier League title hopes in the 2013/14 season.

"So to beat them 2-0 was very important, an important win for the club and the fans. We enjoyed that day and hopefully we can replicate it on Sunday. It's not about frustrating Liverpool, it's about playing our game."

He added: "We know they are fighting for the title but for us, every point is very important for the top four. It's an important game.

Chelsea travel to Liverpool on Sunday
Chelsea travel to Liverpool on Sunday

"We know we're going to play a very strong side, but first of all we need to keep the solidity that we've shown in the last games, and defend very well as a team because they are a big threat.

"And if we take our chances, I think we've proved ourselves already this season when we won (2-1) in the League Cup (in August). I think it's a big game, and everyone's looking forward to it."

