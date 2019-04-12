Chelsea to take action against any 'disrespectful' fans at Anfield

Chelsea visit Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday

Chelsea have warned they will take "the strongest possible action" against any supporters who engage in disrespectful behaviour during Sunday's game against Liverpool.

A minute's silence will be held before kick-off at Anfield to remember the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, and players from both sides will wear black armbands.

Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, when 96 people lost their lives.

A section of Chelsea supporters failed to observe a minute's silence in memory of Hillsborough before their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham at Wembley in 2012, referee Martin Atkinson forced to cut the minute short.

1:31 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hopes the fans guilty of racially abusing Mohamed Salah before a Chelsea game in Prague are punished Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hopes the fans guilty of racially abusing Mohamed Salah before a Chelsea game in Prague are punished

And after three Chelsea fans were denied entry into Slavia Prague's stadium for their Europa League quarter-final over an alleged racist chant about Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, the club issued a statement warning against a repeat at Anfield.

Chelsea said: "The actions of a mindless and unwanted minority in Prague has once again brought a spotlight upon Chelsea supporters, embarrassing the club and their fellow fans.

"It is our expectation that this will not be repeated in Liverpool, and where there is evidence of any inappropriate or disrespectful behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action."