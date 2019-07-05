Chelsea's Charly Musonda re-joins Vitesse on season-long loan deal

Chelsea's Charly Musonda also had a season-long loan at Celtic during the 2017-18 campaign

Chelsea winger Charly Musonda has returned to Dutch side Vitesse for a second season-long loan.

The 22-year-old was injured for the whole of last season and subsequently made only one appearance for the side in a 6-1 Eredivisie win over De Graafschap.

It is the player's fourth loan move having previously been at Real Betis and Celtic with the Belgian making just eight appearances in all competitions for the Hoops during his loan spell in the 2017-18 season.

On the move, Musonda said: "I am very keen to show the real Charly Musonda.

"Last season I had a lot of bad luck with the injury. I feel good now and want to show that I can be of added value to Vitesse."

