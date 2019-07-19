Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu has medical with RB Leipzig ahead of loan move

Ethan Ampadu won the Europa League with Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in May

Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu has undergone a medical ahead of a potential loan move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, according to Sky in Germany.

The 18-year-old has made one Premier League appearance for Chelsea and played in 11 further FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League matches for the club.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said earlier this week he wanted Ampadu to go out on loan to gain more first-team experience, after he was not included in the Premier League club's pre-season tour of Japan in anticipation of a move.

The midfielder would take part in the growing contingent of young British talent seeking fortune in the German top flight, including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman, Rabbi Matondo, Reiss Nelson, Reece Oxford and more.

Ampadu would join Lookman at RB Leipzig, after the Bundesliga club agreed a deal worth up to £22.5m with Everton for the transfer of the 21-year-old, Sky Sports News understands.

He signed a five-year contract keeping him at Stamford Bridge in September 2018.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.