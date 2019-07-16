Ademola Lookman: RB Leipzig agree deal for Everton youngster

Ademola Lookman looks set to leave Everton within the next 24 hours

Everton and RB Leipzig have agreed a deal for Ademola Lookman, Sky Sports News understands.

The deal is set to be worth up to £22.5m and is likely to go through within the next 24 hours.

Lookman, who spent the end of the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, made just three Premier League starts under Marco Silva last season.

The 21-year-old arrived at Goodison Park from Charlton in January 2017, signing a contract until 2021.

Lookman won the U20 World Cup with England in 2017, but missed out on a spot in the England U21 squad for the European Championships this summer.

