Tammy Abraham: Kick It Out call racist abuse of Chelsea forward 'disgusting'

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was targeted after the Super Cup final in Istanbul

The online racist abuse of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after the Super Cup against Liverpool has been called "disgusting" and "increasingly predictable" by Kick It Out.

The 21-year-old missed Chelsea's fifth spot-kick in their 5-4 penalty shootout defeat and reports later emerged showing the forward had been targeted on social media.

"Last night we received reports of racist abuse directed at Tammy Abraham on social media after Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup match," a statement from Kick It Out read.

"Such abuse is now increasingly predictable, but no less disgusting.

"We send our support to Tammy and reiterate our calls for Twitter and other social media companies to clamp down on this level of abuse.

"This is a call to action - we want to know what they are going to do to tackle this insidious problem."

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell also tweeted after the game: "Can someone please tell me why Tammy Abraham gets racially abused for missing a penalty? Football is the excuse for some people."

There were four reported cases of racist abuse on the opening weekend of the EFL season.

Kick It Out condemned these cases, and have called on the Football Association and clubs to take action against the "disgraceful" incidents.

Queens Park Rangers U18s also walked off the pitch during a recent friendly in Spain after suffering alleged racist abuse from opposition players.