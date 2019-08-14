Queens Park Rangers U18s walk off pitch after alleged racist abuse

Queens Park Rangers U18s walked off the pitch during a recent friendly in Spain after suffering alleged racist abuse from opposition players.

The side were on a tour of Spain - playing against Sevilla, Cadiz and Nerviron - with the alleged abuse of "a number of the QPR players" coming against Nerviron on Thursday, August 8.

Lee Hoos, QPR CEO, has called upon UEFA to take a tougher stance against racism after one of his players informed QPR U18s boss Paul Furlong of the incident, a protocol introduced after a recent Kick It Out equality session.

"We take a very strong stance against racism and will not tolerate one of our players being subjected to the despicable comments experienced," Hoos said in a statement.

"I applaud Paul Furlong and his staff for reacting in such a manner and doing everything within their powers to protect the players.

"I am also very proud of our Under 18s who showed such maturity in the face of unacceptable provocation.

"Had this incident occurred in England I have no doubts the issue would be dealt with swiftly with a strong punishment by the FA.

"Unfortunately, it seems some countries have a long way to go in this respect and I urge UEFA to take the strongest possible action as incidents of this nature are happening far too often.

"At QPR we must not, and will not, stand for it.

"We have made many great strides in tackling racism in football but sadly there is still a long way to go.

"Racism in football is a reflection of problems within society and what's incredible is that we were warned of similar alleged incidents that had taken place in the region before we played there.

"Should we have refused the fixture? Is that going to solve the problem or avoid it?

"Action must be taken at every level of our game, not just when it happens in front of the watching world.

"There is an opportunity here for UEFA to make a strong statement. I hope it is an opportunity they take."

QPR confirmed they are currently in contact with the FA about the alleged abuse.