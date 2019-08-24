Chelsea manager Frank Lampard delighted after Tammy Abraham double

Tammy Abraham celebrates his goal with Frank Lampard, who was vocal in his support for his striker

Frank Lampard was delighted for Tammy Abraham after his double helped Chelsea to beat Norwich, following a tough ten days for the young striker.

Abraham was recalled to the starting XI for the first time since the opening day defeat to Manchester United, having started on the bench in the last two games against Liverpool, in the UEFA Super Cup, and Leicester.

It was after he missed the decisive penalty in the Super Cup that he received racist abuse online, with his manager Lampard vocal in his support for the 21-year-old.

His faith in Abraham was repaid at Carrow Road as he scored in the third and 68th minute, with the latter proving to be the winner as Lampard finally got his first victory as Chelsea manager.

Speaking about the striker, Lampard said: "I spoke to Tammy before the game today and I said to him that I felt today was the day.

2:33 Highlights from Chelsea's win over Norwich in the Premier League Highlights from Chelsea's win over Norwich in the Premier League

"A bit of kidology really because who knows before the game, but I do trust in him and as a young striker you need that support, and I did feel something for him today and it will do wonders for his confidence.

"He has had a tough little period for the reasons we all know and strikers get judged purely on goals at times which is sometimes slightly unfair, but when you ask about character and enthusiasm to play for this club then he is right up there. You see it every day and he can get better and better so I am really pleased for him.

"I supported Tammy over the online abuse. I did it out loud and I did it behind the scenes. I supported him on that as much as I can and in terms of playing, hopefully he will see my belief in him from the fact he is playing and hopefully from the fact I want to do extra shooting with him daily, every type of finishing and the first one today was top drawer. That comes from work on the training ground.

Tammy Abraham netted twice as Chelsea one their first game of the Premier League season

"I have seen him sky a few of those in training but you keep going and all of a sudden you catch one and you score. That is why him and Mason [Mount] and others, like Fikayo Tomori who I don't want to forget because I feel for him at the moment because he is playing at a level where he could be playing in this team regularly. That is why they are good for us because they bring that enthusiasm to training."

20-year-old Mason Mount scored the second goal for the Blues, continuing Lampard's recent trend of trusting his young talent in the Chelsea team.

Lampard added: "It is important he feels like a big player because we were a young side today and players like Mason and Tammy for sure, but also Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma, players that are a still young, they have to grow up very quickly with personality and be leaders on the pitch.

Chelsea academy graduates Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham both scored on Saturday

"When I asked Mason that question [if he feels like a Chelsea player yet], he just sort of smiled. He is a confident boy in a really nice way, he has a lot of humility and a work ethic so he smiled and we had a laugh about it but I did not really get a clear answer.

"He should feel like it if he plays like he is at the moment. That does not mean it is the end of the story, he needs to work and get even better daily.

"You could see the reaction of the fans. These [Abraham and Mount] are two young men who are desperate to play for this club. They have to earn it and I am delighted for them both."