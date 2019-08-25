Tammy Abraham: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard inspires me

1:17 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard salutes Tammy Abraham after his double in the win at Norwich and the way he's hit back after suffering online abuse Chelsea boss Frank Lampard salutes Tammy Abraham after his double in the win at Norwich and the way he's hit back after suffering online abuse

Tammy Abraham says support from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and strong self belief inspired him to overcome a tough tough start to life as a Premier League striker.

Abraham, who joined the Chelsea academy in 2004, hit his first goals for Chelsea as his brace at Norwich helped Lampard secure his first win as Blues boss.

After starting the season with defeat at Manchester United, a Super Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool and a draw at home to Leicester, Lampard finally tasted victory with a 3-2 success at Carrow Road on Satuday.

Abraham says Lampard is an inspiration to Chelsea youngsters

Loan spells away from Stamford Bridge helped Abraham hone his craft, but he had yet to find the net for Chelsea, missing his penalty in the shoot-out against Liverpool, leading to the 21-year-old being racially abused on social media.

But now the England international is among the goals for the Europa League holders and wants to kick on after a successful day in East Anglia.

"I have always believed in myself," Abraham told Chelsea's official website.

"I know I have had a bit of a sticky time at the start of the season, but I'm someone who doesn't let that affect me. It drives me on.

Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Abraham

"Now I have scored two good goals and hopefully I can keep scoring for Chelsea.

"This is football at the end of the day. You just have to enjoy it as much as you can. It's not a long career, so while you're out there you just have to give your best and just enjoy it."

Abraham opened the scoring with a fine finish on three minutes, with fellow youngster Mason Mount also hitting the back of the net in an entertaining first half which saw Norwich draw level twice through Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates with team-mates after scoring his second goal

After scoring his first goal, Abraham, who settled the contest with a well-taken second-half strike, celebrated by embracing Lampard and paid tribute to his new boss.

"It's always nice to have that support behind you, especially how he supports the young lads," he added.

"He gives us confidence. When a coach believes in you, you just want to do your best and give 100 per cent."