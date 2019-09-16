Frank Lampard would have given Tammy Abraham Chelsea chance regardless of transfer ban

Frank Lampard says Tammy Abraham would have gotten a chance in the Chelsea first-team this season, irrespective of the club's transfer ban.

Abraham took his tally to seven goals in three games with a hat-trick in Saturday's win at Wolves, which lifted him to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts.

Lampard says the 21-year-old is not exceeding expectations, however, and believes there is plenty more to come from the striker.

"I never had clear expectations for him, only the fact that I believed in him and trusted him," said the Chelsea boss.

"I know a lot has been made of the ban, giving young players potential opportunities, but I felt the time was right for Tammy to have his opportunity at this club anyway, because of the quality he has got.

"I'm really delighted he has got his goals, I think there's even more to come. He's in a good place that requires him to sustain and improve even more. With his mentality I hope to see that."

As for the possibility of England missing out on Abraham should he opt to play for Nigeria, Lampard said: "That's not a question for me. He's put himself in the bracket for England by being top goalscorer at this point.

"It's one for Gareth [Southgate]; I'd hate to step on his toes. But it's clear Tammy is going to be wanted."

Lampard is relishing the prospect of managing Chelsea in the Champions League for the first time, having enjoyed plenty of great nights as a player, and he plans to speak to his squad about the challenges of playing in the competition.

"It is different in its nature," said Lampard. "The main thing that I found as a player was your concentration and focus levels, throughout every game, have to be absolutely spot on.

"That's not to say you can get away with things in the Premier League but the higher level of player in the Champions League, the different style of games can sometimes surprise you.

"The trouble for this game, Valencia are fantastic on the counter-attack and can hurt you in one second when you think you're controlling the game. That focus throughout would be the main point."

Lampard will be facing a new manager in Albert Celades, who was appointed as Valencia boss last week after the shock sacking of Marcelino.

Valencia's players are understood to be unhappy with the decision and there is talk that they will not appear alongside Celades at the club's press conference later on Monday.

Former Spain U21 coach Albert Celades has taken charge of Valencia

"I'm aware of what's going on but at the same time it doesn't affect our approach," said Lampard.

"We're going up against a team that has fantastic quality. What I will say is my experience of moments like this, generally it makes the group tighter as players.

"Sometimes it can be a positive as much as a negative on the pitch."

Antonio Rudiger will miss the game after injuring his groin during the win at Wolves. He will have a scan on Monday.

Lampard also revealed N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi are "fit, but not match fit", and so will not feature against the La Liga side.