Callum Hudson-Odoi could have 'major' Chelsea role vs Brighton, says Frank Lampard

0:36 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature against Brighton on Saturday Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature against Brighton on Saturday

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Callum Hudson-Odoi could play a "major" role against Brighton on Saturday, just three days after making his return from an Achilles injury.

Hudson-Odoi marked his comeback in Wednesday's 7-1 Carabao Cup victory over Grimsby with a goal as he played his first game since rupturing his Achilles tendon against Burnley in April.

Fellow academy product Reece James, who also scored against the Mariners as he made his first appearance of the season, could also feature as Chelsea seek a first home Premier League victory of the season.

"They're in the squad and they performed well the other day," Lampard said. "They still have [room for] improvement, they're young players but they've shown the quality that they have. Now they're back fit, they're pushing.

Reece James scored his first goal for Chelsea in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Grimsby

"I will be careful with Callum considering the type of injury he had but that's not to say he can't play a major part in the game, or a slightly lesser one.

"I'll have to see and probably pick the team on its merits with a bit of Callum's personal injury situation and fitness in my mind as well."

Having been set on a move away from Stamford Bridge before Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri as boss in July, Hudson-Odoi completed a U-turn by signing a new five-year-contract with the club earlier this month.

Lampard's willingness to give young players opportunities in the first team appeared to be a crucial factor in the winger's decision to stay at Chelsea, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori having flourished early in his tenure.

0:42 Lampard says the selection of youngsters Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fiyako Tomori has little to do with their age Lampard says the selection of youngsters Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fiyako Tomori has little to do with their age

However, Lampard is keen to point out that it is the players' performances, rather than their age, that has earned them regular first-team places.

"We're still looking at a squad that has competition in the places that these young lads are playing," Lampard said.

"I picked them ahead of some senior players. It's the choice of the manager and at the moment I'm going with them because they're showing me they can play.

"From where I see it, age isn't a huge factor. It's a great story and we're pleased with it but it's not a huge factor in actual selection."